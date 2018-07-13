Armed robbers steal guns and jewelry from Hickory Hill pawn shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say 40 stolen guns are now out on the streets after a trio of men robbed a Hickory Hill pawn shop in broad daylight.

Police and witnesses say the men dropped jewelry on the way out the door of the Pawn Plus on Winchester just after 9 a.m. Thursday. They even fired off some shots.

"There was a gentleman crouched down by the trees as the guns were going off," said witness Joe Meadows, who heard between six and eight gunshots. He was riding a bicycle, but ditched it to take cover behind the trees.

"That is disturbing, that little children could have been around or been involved without even being a target," Meadows said, referring to the Chuck E. Cheese that shares the same parking lot.

A witness who didn't want to be identified said he was inside the store during the robbery and saw the men through the front window approaching the store with guns already drawn.

"You see these guys come in and they are wearing nothing but black and they have guns pointed at you, and they tell you to lay down," he said.

He says the men focused on the cashier but watched him to make sure he didn't move either.

Police say the cashier was pistol whipped at one point while the men took cash and a Rolex. The most aggressive one in the group made him direct them to the safe, as the rest of the crew cleaned out the store, grabbing all the jewelry and guns they could carry out.

Meadows says it's a shame the men are still free. "Speak up, stand up. That’s the only way we are going to get our city back."

The witness we talked to who was inside of the store says an employee pulled up, saw what was going on and called police, sending the bad guys running out the front door.

The men left driving a red or maroon car. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.