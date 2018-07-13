× Arlington mom accused of raping son’s friend

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington mother was charged this week after allegedly raping a teen two years ago.

According to authorities, Melissa Lumpkin’s son invited friends over to spend the night after a football game in late 2016. The alleged victim told police when they arrived at the friend’s home they began drinking and smoking weed that was given to them by the mother.

While alone later that night, the teen said he began to “caress” Lumpkin’s leg until he reached a private area. The two then allegedly began making out. Several hours later, the two went to the woman’s bedroom and had sex, he said.

The teen told the other boys the following day what had happened.

It’s unclear when, but the police report did state the information was eventually passed along to the boys’ fathers.

Lumpkin was arrested and charged with statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.