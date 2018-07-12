× South Memphis shooting leaves father of nine dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father of nine was shot and killed in South Memphis overnight.

According to police, the 33-year-old victim was involved in a disagreement with another man prior to the shooting. They didn’t say what the argument was about but said the victim was eventually shot while driving down Keen Road near Alcy Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He lost control of the car and crashed into the front of a home, totaling his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The family inside that home- a couple and their three young children – were not injured. The husband told WREG’s Melissa Moon he tried to help the driver following the crash, but wasn’t able to save him.

Police haven’t made any arrests in this case but detectives believe the victim knew his killer.

We talked to a friend of the victim who said he was well loved by everyone who knew him. She said she doesn’t understand why anyone would want him dead.

“We are sad to see him leave, and we just pray that who ever did it, come forth, we`re begging you to come forth. His kids need closures. His family need closure. Just please find it in your heart to just come through.”

Police also haven’t released a description of that suspect and we are waiting for police to notify all of the victims family before we release his name.