× Self-proclaimed Instagram star accused of tackling man as part of prank

DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. — A self-proclaimed Instagram star was arrested after allegedly tackling a man to the ground during what he said was supposed to be a prank.

The victim, Jamie Roehm, was dressed like a minion in front of Jungle George’s Airbrush and More in Daytona Beach, Florida, when Ryan Nihart, a.k.a. Bouje Ratche, approached him. Nihart picked the man up and then threw him to the ground.

He was later caught on camera telling officers he’s a social media star who was just performing a prank on the man.

“I would’ve never did this if I knew I was going to hurt anybody.” Nihart said in a social media post to his followers. “I did it for the love of you. How was I supposed to know? I thought I had the Minion’s consent.”

Roehm didn’t buy it. He said while in the costume he couldn’t defend himself. On top of that, he’s legally blind, meaning he could hardly see anything at all as well.

“You don’t do this to people,” he said. “No matter if they’re handicapped or not, nobody should go through this.”

“This is a stupid thing to get famous on,” he added.

Thankfully, Roehm’s co-workers came to his aid before he was hurt.

“Ran out and just laid on top of the guy until the cops got there,” said George St. Pierre, the store owner.

Nihart was charged with criminal mischief and battery.