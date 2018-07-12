× Review finds Shelby County Schools wrongfully terminated employee on medical leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has reinstated and employee and paid her $112,826 in back wages and medical expenses after the district wrongfully terminated her for taking time off for an illness, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

The department said the school employee, who was not named, had provided documentation of a qualifying illness and been approved for a medically required absence. She was discharged while on leave.

The department said the termination violated the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The settlement includes the wages the employee would have earned, including raises and bonuses, and covers medical expenses incurred due to the fact that health insurance coverage ceased at the time of the illegal termination.