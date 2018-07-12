× Police: Man critically injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 4300 block of Vancouver Cove in Hickory Hill Thursday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The suspect fled in a blue or grey four-door Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

At 2:10 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 4389 Vancouver Cove.

One male victim was located suffering from a GSW. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. The suspect fled in a blue/grey 4-door Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2018