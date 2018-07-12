Police: Man critically injured in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 4300 block of Vancouver Cove in Hickory Hill Thursday afternoon, Memphis Police said.
Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.
The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Regional One Hospital.
The suspect fled in a blue or grey four-door Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.