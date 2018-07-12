× Mid-South mother accused of strangling daughter with belt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother is behind bars after she allegedly strangled her teenager with a belt.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle. It all began when Landchelneil Bowman and her daughter got into an argument.

Police didn’t say what led up to the fight but stated it quickly escalated. Bowman allegedly grabbed a belt, put it around her daughter’s neck and then strangled her.

Another daughter, 13, witnessed the attack, authorities said.

Bowman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.