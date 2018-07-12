Man with no arms arrested for stabbing tourist in Florida

MIAMI – Police arrested a homeless Florida man with no arms after he allegedly stabbed a tourist in Miami Beach Tuesday night.

Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, is known locally for the detailed works of art he creates using his feet, the same extremities police say he used to jam a pair of scissors into 22-year-old Cesar Coronado.

According to the Miami Herald, Crenshaw told Miami Beach police that he had been lying down when Coronado attacked him first, punching him in the head.

Both Coronado and his friend, 22-year-old Cindy Barrientos, told investigators that they were just asking for directions when Crenshaw suddenly stabbed Coronado and walked off.

Coronado, who was visiting Florida from Chicago, suffered a wound to his left arm and officers found him lying on the ground bleeding, according to WPLG. Paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested Crenshaw multiple times in the past, the Herald reports, on charges that include trespassing, disorderly intoxication and battery on police officers, among others.

Crenshaw was booked on a charge of aggravated battery.