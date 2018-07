MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for three men who robbed and carjacked a man at a Frayser gas station Monday night.

The man had stopped at the Thomas Street Fill N Go and was approached by two armed suspects. They demanded his money and then fled the scene in his vehicle – a light gold 2017 Ford F350 with TN tags 43356H2.

The third suspect followed them in a maroon four-door sedan.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.