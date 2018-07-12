Fayette County deputies searching for man they say is targeting hunting cabins and workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Fayette County Sheriffs deputies are looking for two people they're calling armed and dangerous.

Deputies tell us they've been looking for 40-year-old Charles Cannon, and a teenager they are not identifying because they're underage, since the fourth of July.

They're wanted for stealing ATV's and other burglaries were guns were taken.

One of the last places Cannon was spotted was a rural area outside of Whiteville, TN.

WREG spoke with a chief deputy who said investigators continued to search similar areas.

They're asking for everyone to stay vigilant.

Fields and forrests are where investigators say Charles Cannon could be hiding.

"You know you're afraid to leave your home because you don't know what you're going to come back to," said Linda Moss, who lives in Fayette County.

Cannon is well known to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office as a repeat offender.

They believe he's responsible for multiple thefts in Fayette and surrounding counties.

He could have access to several long guns and pistols that went missing from places he and his young accomplice are accused of breaking into.

The word is spreading throughout the area.

Moss is staying aware.

"They talked about it at our church Sunday. The Sheriff's Department had notified some people and told us to be on the lookout," said Moss.

Investigators say they've used tracking dogs and helicopters in the search for Cannon.

"One time I heard they was down there in the bottoms," said Bob Lipscomb,who is on the lookout too.

He is not taking any chances.

"I keep my eye out everyday. I was in Vietnam and Korea. I sleep with one eye open, and one shut."

A main message from the Sheriff's Office is to lock up, and don't leave anything in plain sight.

If you see Cannon you can call 911 or Fayette County Dispatch at (901)-465-3456.