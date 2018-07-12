× Crowds overwhelm Build-A-Bear Workshop stores on ‘Pay Your Age’ day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Build-a-Bear Workshops around the country, including at least one in the Memphis area, had to close lines to new guests on Thursday after a “Pay Your Age” promotion overwhelmed stores with hordes of shoppers.

The July 12 promotion allowed kids under 14 to pay their age to build a teddy bear at the stores. Parents and children worldwide waited in lines for hours in some cases.

But the crowds caused safety concerns for the company, which abruptly closed the event to new customers Thursday morning.

One parent at the store in Collierville’s Carriage Crossing said she and her child left after waiting two hours in line in the sun with more than 500 people.