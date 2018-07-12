× Consumer Alert: What you need to know before Amazon Prime Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon Prime Day kicks off next Monday and runs through Tuesday night. The deals are for Prime members only, and if you’re considering a membership keep in mind that the annual fee recently increased to $119 a year. The monthly rate is $12.99 and the student discount is $59 a year or $6.49 a month.

Besides the free shipping, Prime members have access to books and other reading materials plus movies and shows through Prime Video.

As far as what you can expect for Prime Day deals, some early deals have already started.

The Echo Show is on sale for $130. It’s normally $230.

While Amazon is tight lipped about the sales, they have released a few sneak peeks. For example, the Kindle Paper White will be on sale for $79.99 which is $40 lower than it’s regular price.

And if you’re in the market for a security system, the Blink XT One which is regularly $129.99 will be on sale for $75.

Also, Amazon Prime customers who shop at Whole Foods through next Tuesday can get a $10 credit to use during the Prime Day sale.

Now if you plan to shop on Prime Day, treat it like any other big sale day and do some homework to find out if you’re really getting a deal.

For example, the website Camel Camel Camel tracks Amazon price history, so that’ll be a great way to see if a price is truly a bargain.

BF Ads is also tracking deals for Prime Day, and if you’re looking at a big ticket electronic item, use a site like CNET to read a review first.

Not to be outdone competing retailers will have sales of their own.

Dell’s Black Friday In July sale runs through the 16th.

Ebay announced a sale starting the same day and Macy’s is also in the midst of its Black Friday in July sale.

So if you’re already a member, just make sure what you’re buying is really a deal, and if you’re not, be sure it’s actually worth it before spending your money on a membership.