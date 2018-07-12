× Bright Spot: The Kids Bowl Free program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids Bowl Free is a program that invites children in communities across the country to check out their local bowling centers.

“As long as we have a lane available they are welcome to come in.”

You heard right. Everyday kids can get two free games and some added bonuses.

“They get a blue card. We do a drawing every 30 minutes.”

“You get a $5 arcade game room card just for being a part of the Kids Bowl Free program.”

Tina Verhein’s children Emma and Everett have been bowling for a couple of summers.

“I saw an ad on Facebook they were promoting a lot of the different free things that were going on around the city.”

Three bowling centers in Memphis offer Kids Bowl Free: Cordova Bowling Center, Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes and Winchester Bowl.

“It gets them out of the heat, gives them something to do, keeps them out of trouble.”

All parents have to do is sign their children up at KidsBowlFree.com and then download the app to get the weekly free bowling vouchers.

“The only cost that it is is your shoe rental.So we just bring our coupons in, they give you a week’s worth of coupons every time you log in.”

She’s also using the time at the lanes to teach the brother and sister about sharing and fair play. The school teacher also admits she’s also sneaking in math during the fun time.

“It’s also a recreation not a lot of people think about. I’m a teacher so it’s a lot of math dealing with the numbers of 10.”

“The bowling pins have numbers and I’m adding the numbers to see how many points I get,” said Emma Verhein.

And it looks like Emma isn’t doing too bad knocking down pins and racking up points.