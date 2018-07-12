Bartlett Police say man fired shot at sidewalk after robbing Dollar General clerk at gunpoint

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A man fired his gun into a concrete sidewalk after robbing a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint on July, 7, Bartlett Police said.

Police say they arrived at the scene in the 7800 block of Highway 70 regarding an armed robbery call.

The victim told officers the suspect robbed her at the front register with a sawed off style shotgun or rifle.

The suspect had the victim open the register, and he grabbed the money.

After he exited the store, police say he fired a shot into the sidewalk located in front of the store.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9 inches tall and between 150 and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a scarf around his neck, a black head-rag, an off-white thermal shirt, dark pants and light-colored work boots.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with tips can call Bartlett Crime Stoppers at (901)-382-6669.