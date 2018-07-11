Tipton County investigator arrested on drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County investigator found himself on the other side of the law after being accused of buying drugs.

Now, state investigators are digging into the case.

It's been about five months since the Tennessee Bureau of Investigators stated the investigation, which started at the request of the attorney general.

Officials say they discovered that Brent Chunn, an investigator for the Public Defender's Office, was involved in the purchase of illegal drugs from January 2017 to January 2018.

Agents say, Chunn bought marijuana from someone known by law enforcement that's involved in selling drugs.

Chunn is charged with 28 counts of simple possession and one count of tampering with evidence.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tipton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.