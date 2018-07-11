Pass It On: Landlord helps out his longtime tenant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is the full time caregiver for her paralyzed son. It's a difficult job made even more trying by her own illness.

Now one gentleman is stepping in to help, but in retrospect, he's been helping for years.

Dentrice Crump has been living in a house near Elmwood Cemetary for over 24 years. She's been having a tough time making ends meet.

Meet our playmaker Andrew Boshwit, her landlord. Andrew is a landlord with a big heart.

"Dentrice Crump has rented from me since 1994. And she was a hard working mother. She's had a series of tragedies. She lost her daughter, then her son was at school and was hit by a stray bullet and was paralyzed."

Dentrice not only cares for her paralyzed son, but for her grandchildren as well.

"She just has never had a break and I'd like to help her out a little bit."

Actually Andrew has been helping out for years — 'She's been renting from me for 24 years and I've never raised her rent."

So let's pass it on and provide a little extra help.

Plus Andrew has another surprise, so we get rolling. Moments later, we're on location Andrew takes us right to the front porch.

"Mrs. Crump, they have given me 600 dollars to give to you," Andrew says.

Dentrice is literally overwhelmed.

"And on top of this Mrs. Crump, I'm going to forgive your rent for this month."

Dentrice is in a tough spot with health issues of her own plus caring for her son.

"I've been taking care of him for 14 years. Got shot in the head when he was 19. I was working. I had to quit working to take care of him."

This mother is facing some major challenges, but today she received some encouragement from News Channel 3 and a generous landlord.