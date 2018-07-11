× New TBI facility to be named in honor of Shelby County native

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has broken ground on a new laboratory and regional headquarters.

The agency says an event Tuesday marked the start of construction in Jackson on the Special Agent De’Greaun ReShun Frazier TBI Crime Laboratory and Regional Headquarters.

The 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) facility will open in 2020 and will replace the Memphis Crime Lab. It aims to provide more efficient services to agencies across 21 counties in western Tennessee.

Officials have been planning the building for more than five years and will honor Agent Frazier, who died during an undercover drug operation in Jackson in August 2016.

Frazier, a Shelby County native, worked with the Millington Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Memphis before being hired by the TBI in February 2016.

Frazier and several other agents were doing a controlled buy as part of an ongoing drug investigation at the time of his death. The suspect, Brenden Burns, was reportedly in the back seat of the car and tried to rob Frazier, at which time the agent was shot and killed.

Burns was charged with one count of murder in the perpetration of an attempted robbery. State prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty in the case.