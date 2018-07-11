Live at 9: Jim Strickland, Tarik Black & Lauderdale County Tomato Festival

Strickland on de-annexation

Earlier this week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the next move to ‘right-size’ Memphis, as he puts it. City Council will begin looking at his proposal to de-annex the Southwind/Windyke area and part of south Cordova. It’s a move that will cost the city about $4 million in revenue, but how much will the city save in services?

Tarik Black: Giving back to his hometown

Memphis fell in love with basketball star Tarik Black for his massive skills on the court almost a decade ago, and that love affair continues even though he wears a Houston jersey in the NBA. That’s because Tarik dedicates so much time and money giving back to his hometown: a goal he set for himself after hearing Magic Johnson accept the Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award.

Tarik joined us, with his mother, who runs the Tarik Black Foundation.

The Lauderdale County Tomato Festival

A popular local festival is back for its 35th year and it’s better than ever. The Lauderdale County Tomato Festival is celebrating what it considers the best tomatoes in the world!

BLT Bites (Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes)

Ingredients

20 cherry tomatoes

1⁄2 lb bacon (cooked and crumbled)

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

1⁄3 cup chopped green onion

3 tablespoons parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons fresh parsley (snipped or dried)

Directions

Cut a thin slice off of each tomato top.

Scoop out the insides and drain upside-down on a paper towel.

In a small bowl combine all other ingredients.

Spoon the mixture into the tomatoes.

Chill and serve.

Watercooler Wednesday

Corie Ventura, Michelle McKissack and Todd Demers talk about IHOP’s name change, airline legroom and a shocking announcement from Costco in this week’s Watercooler Wednesday.