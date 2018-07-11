Sherra Wright appointed new attorney after lawyers asked to be removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a significant development in court, the attorneys for Sherra Wright told the judge they are no longer able to represent her.

Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Jr. cited their "deteriorating relationship" with their client as the basis for their motion following court on Wednesday, but wouldn't give any specifics.

"The relationship between us and the client had deteriorated to the point we couldn't effectively represent her," Farese Jr. said.

However, the judge made a point during the court proceedings to inform Wright that if she does not get along with this new court-appointed attorney they will not be able to appoint her another one.

Moving forward, Wright will be represented by Juni Ganguli. He will be given discovery just as Ballin and Farese were, and he will be given time to familiarize himself with the case.

Lorenzen Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, tells us she's not surprised.

She believes it came down to money, and says the millions Sherra got after Lorenzen's death is gone.

Lorenzen's brother says, now it seems as though the tragedy is lasting for years.

"We have been waiting seven years already, so the time limit is not a factor as long as justice is served at the end of the day," he said.

Sherra had on a red jail uniform as opposed to the standard orange.

Jail officials say red means an inmate has disciplinary issues and must be watched closely by guards.

In came out in a previous hearing that Sherra had threatened and cursed guards before flooding he cell.

The case will go to trial by the end of 2019 at the latest, the judge told the courtroom.

Ganguli, minutes after taking the case, admitted he knew little about it - except that the star witness against Sherra is not credible.

"It will be a fun case. It is high-profile, but we have had cases that were complex and we were successful with it. I am excited. I think we can do well," the attorney said.

Prosecutors say the change won't hurt their push to convict Sherra.

"She has a new attorney who, like the old attorneys, is a fighter and a professional. We will prepare as we do," Paul Hagerman said.

Wright and her co-defendant Billy Turner were scheduled to be back in court on August 22.

Both were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sherra Wright's ex-husband Lorenzen Wright. The two were arrested in December after a seven-year investigation.