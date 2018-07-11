× Dice game murder suspect identified, wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Oakhaven last month has been identified by police.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Diedrich Coleman on first-degree murder charges. Police said Coleman shot the victim several times after losing money in a dice game on June 27.

The victim was rushed to the hospital from Sumner Wells Road, but later died from his injuries.

Police said Coleman may be driving a white Dodge Challenger.

They also told WREG this isn’t Coleman’s first run in with authorities. In April, he was charged after hitting his grandmother and aunt during a domestic dispute.

Prior to that he was also charged with stealing an AR-15 rifle from a vehicle.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.