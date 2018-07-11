Delivery driver attacked outside South Bellevue Walgreen’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released information after a driver was reportedly attacked while making a delivery at Walgreen’s.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the South Bellevue location.

According to police three unknown males were caught on camera backing into a parking space. The suspects popped the trunk of a newer model car – possibly a Nissan Altima – and then jumped a nearby delivery driver.

They grabbed various items and then fled the scene on East McLemore.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.