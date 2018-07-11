Bold criminal targets Raleigh CVS twice in less than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bold criminal is now wanted by police after hitting two stores in Raleigh.

According to employees, the crook went through the drive-thru at the Burger King in the 3300 block of Austin Peay Highway and demanded money from the employee at the window. The victim ran away and the suspect fled the scene.

Less than an hour later the same man entered a Stage Road CVS and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Both of those robberies happened on June 21.

On Monday, the suspect reportedly returned to the CVS and robbed it again.

The suspect was described as a white male with freckles, 25-30 years old, 5’11”, 170 lbs., wearing a black hoodie or blue plaid shirt, black mask, sunglasses, white cotton gloves, and faded jeans.