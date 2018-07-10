× World’s best golfers coming to Memphis in late July 2019

MEMPHIS – Late July.

If you’re looking to see the world’s best golfers tee it up in Memphis, make sure you’re out at TPC Southwind in late July 2019.

The PGA Tour announcing its revamped schedule on Tuesday with the first ever FedEx St. Jude Invitational set to run from July 25th through the 28th next year, bringing the top 50-60 players in the world to the Bluff City for one of the PGA’s 4 World Golf Championship events.

The tournament will tee off one week after the Open Championship and two weeks before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.