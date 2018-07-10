Three murder warrants issued in Orange Mound shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators have spent months looking for one woman's killers and Monday afternoon, they're one step closer to putting them behind bars.

A couple of months ago WREG told you about the tragic murder of Vallen Conner, who was caught in the crossfire in Orange Mound.

Homicide detectives say they now know who they are looking for, but need your help finding them. Officers say three gang members are responsible.

Memphis police say two months ago, 26-year-old Vallen Conner was sitting in her car in front of a house on Fizer Street waiting on her co-worker.

Officers say shortly after her co-worker showed up, so did three gunmen. They drove up and opened fire. Vallen and her co-worker were both shot.

When police arrived, Conner was already dead.

"He is most likely the target, but she paid the price," detectives said.

Homicide detectives have issued first-degree murder warrants for 26-year-old Ladarius Wiggins, 28-year-old Cortez Williams and 37-year-old Stanley Hibbler.

Officers say all three are responsible for killing Conner and all three are known gang members.

"One of these guys have been around murder for years," investigators said, "He's been a witness, he's been shot, he's a witness in another one and he's hiding from us."

But now police say he's wanted for murder.

If you know where Ladarius Wiggins, Cortez Williams and Stanley Hibbler may be, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential .