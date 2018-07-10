× Three charged in attempted murder in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Three people connected to a McNairy County woman’s shooting in Savannah are facing charges related to attempted first-degree murder.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on July 4, Savannah police officers responded to a shooting call at the Savannah Dodge Store on Wayne Road, where a female had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a Memphis hospital, where she continues to be treated.

The next day, Lakeevan Barnes was arrested and charged with one count of attempted first degree murder.

Further investigation determined that three other people were also involved in the shooting: Demark Atkins, Antonio Adams and Tana Camp. Those three turned themselves in to authorities Monday.

Demark Adams, charged with attempted first-degree murder, is being held on $2 million bond; Antonio Adams, charged with attempted first-degree murder and facilitation of a felony, is being held on $2 million bond; Camp, charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, is held on $250,000 bond. All three were booked into the Hardin County Jail.