Suspects wanted after break in near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance pictures of two suspects accused of breaking into a local business near the University of Memphis.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of June 28 at Scooties. That business is located in the 3500 block of Walker Avenue.

Police said surveillance cameras were rolling as the two suspects pulled up to the business in a green Chevrolet truck. They jumped out of the vehicle and shattered the glass front door to gain entry.

After taking multiple items, the suspects fled in the truck.

If you recognize the men or have any information that could lead to their capture, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.