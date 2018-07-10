× Police: Man charged with attempted murder after advances shot down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed repeatedly for refusing another man’s advances.

Terrance Gipson was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to police, it all began Monday after the victim, another man and Gipson pulled into a gas station in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall and parked.

During a conversation, the victim told Gipson he couldn’t be in a relationship with him, and that’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed the man’s keys and money, starting an argument inside the car.

It suddenly escalated again when Gipson allegedly pulled out a knife and began attacking the man. Fearing for his life, the victim jumped out of the car, but later tripped as he ran around the car trying to avoid Gipson. The victim told police that when Gipson allegedly lunged for him and tried to stab him in the face, chest and stomach.

It’s unclear how many times the victim was stabbed, but we do know the second man in the vehicle rushed to his aid and stopped the attack. The victim was then rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

As for the suspect, Gipson was still on the scene when police arrived. Authorities said he still had the bloody knife in his possession.