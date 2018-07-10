New video sheds light on teen’s deadly stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new video has emerged as one family grieves the loss of an 18-year-old stabbed during a fight.

Britney Allgood's family says she was threatened months before she was killed and they're demanding what they call a "proper investigation."

"Take me to the hospital ... I'm losing too much blood," Allgood pleads from inside a car in a new video obtained by WREG. It was shot moments after her family says she was stabbed in her lungs and heart.

You can see Allgood walking to the street, saying "Get out the car.. You talked all that s**t." The woman responds from inside of her car, saying she called someone to get her baby.

The woman is seen holding a knife. Her family saying she initiated altercations before.

From another angle during the fight, Allgood's friends run to the woman's drivers side trying to stop it. As the fight continues, you can see a baby sitting in the backseat.

And as friends run in Allgood's direction, they call for her to leave.

Police say the other woman acted in self-defense.

"A woman murdered without a weapon, and that's justified," said Mario Denton, the leader of the Positive Leadership organization in Memphis. He's hoping for change, and hopes this incident doesn't lead to more violence.

"Now everybody is going to feel like they can bring a weapon to a fight," he said.

He says after seeing the videos online, he as well as many others have questions that only people who were there can answer.

"Speak. Somebody say something, because I'm quite sure if Britney was still alive in ICU or something, I'm quite sure she would want somebody to speak up about this."

Denton says he knows there is much more to the story and hopes more people use their voices.

"We got to step up as people to let our voice be heard."

There will be a march at 11 a.m. and candelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. WREG is working to find out where that will be. In the meantime, community members are asking people who want to participate to keep it peaceful.