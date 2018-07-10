Middle schoolers get to walk red carpet at technology, media summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forty middle school students got time to shine Tuesday night during a movie premiere and awards ceremony celebrating their achievements at summer camp.

Youth Multimedia Cubed, or YM3, is a faith-based camp that builds character through technology, storytelling and videography.

Tuesday night at the Neighborhood Christian Center, they showed everyone what they've learned in the past few weeks.

It was like the Hollywood Walk of Fame — students were dropped off by a limo, walked the red carpet, performed multiple dances and received awards.

"A lot of them don`t get a chance to be celebrated," said Tawana Goolsby. "We deal with children that are always in survival mode. Some of them don't know where their next meal is coming from, they may have a place to stay but they don't have a bed, and so with this program, it boosts up their confidence to know this may be the situation now, but you can move on."

Goolsby says the students spend their summer learning about technology and media while in a safe environment. This year, their character-building lessons focused on humility.

"Our theme scripture was Matthew 23:12, 'Whoever makes themselves great will be humble and whoever humbles themselves will be made great,'" said Michaela Parhalm. "So that was out key scripture allowing us to be great throughout the camp."

Fourteen-year-old Michaela Parhalm said she's thrilled for high school and college and wants to be a math teacher one day.

"This has been a great experience just being able to walk on the red carpet, it's not something people get to experience all the time," said Parhalm. "Them giving us the opportunity to do this is so awesome. Chills are running through my body right now."

YM3 is a free summer camp.If you would like to sign up your child for next year go to http://ncclife.org to apply or call (901) 881-6013.