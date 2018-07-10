Medical group offering ID theft protection after patient records hacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major medical group made up of several orthopedic practices in Memphis, Bartlett and Germantown has been hacked, leaving its patients exposed to identity theft.

Patients at Tabor Orthopedics in Bartlett, part of a combined practice called MSK Group, are concerned after the company recently sent out letters about the incident.

"My entire family received one. Mother in law, husband, son, any one of us who had been there before," said a patient who did not want to be identified. "It leaves you feeling so compromised."

MSK was hacked two months ago, putting personal information for patients and employees at risk.

MSK doesn’t think anyone’s personal information was actually taken from its computer system, but just in case, the company is offering a year of free identity theft protection to everyone affected.

That includes credit monitoring and a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy.

A representative at MSK did not answer why people got letters so long after the hack. Patients say it's just a normal part of life now.

"You hear doctors' offices or clinics or whatever in the medical field are compromised and also in the department stores and credit cards, it's just an everyday occurrence almost it seems like."

MSK Group also says it’s working with consultants to strengthen the security of its computer network.