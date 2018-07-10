Live at 9: Mike Rallings, NAACP’s early voting lawsuit & Celtic Crossing

Police Director Rallings on officer requirements

A tight job market leads to a loosening of requirements to become a Memphis officer.

The Memphis Police Department will no longer require applicants to have a college degree but Police Director Mike Rallings told WREG that will not lower standards.

The NAACP’s lawsuit against the Election Commission

The situation with the early voting polling centers is beginning to heat up. The Shelby County Election Commission is expected to file an appeal after a judge ruled the Election Commission must open two more voting locations in Midtown and Frayser.

This all comes after the Shelby County Democrats and NAACP filed a lawsuit after the commission voted to open three more sites: one in Germantown, Whitehaven and Shelby Farms for the first few days of early voting.

Vickie Terry with the Memphis chapter of the NAACP spoke about the issue on Live at 9.

Cooking with Celtic Crossing

The Irish pub Celtic Crossing has found a way to make its summer business rival St Patrick’s Day. During the World Cup, it’s become the Mid-South hub for soccer fans — even giving its menu a slight Russian feel in honor of the cup’s host country.

Blini batter: 2 eggs

2 1/2 cups milk, room temperature

1 Tbsp. sugar

⅓ tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking soda

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 cup flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract (optional) Topping: Smoked salmon

Sour cream, dollop

Dill weed to taste

2 slices of tomato

Music with Under The Radar

Our next guests began playing together before they were even teenagers, and four years later they’ve opened for the likes of Kansas, Loverboy, Saliva and Bret Michaels.

Under The Radar performed for us live on Tuesday’s Live at 9 show.