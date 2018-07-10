× Lafeyette County daycare owner charged with failing to report sex crimes against kids

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi daycare owner was charged with crimes against children after allegedly failing to report that her husband was sexually abusing kids at her daycare.

According to the Lafeyette County Sheriff’s Department, Sherry Westmoreland was arrested on Monday. She was subsequently charged with six counts of failing to make a mandatory report and six counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor.

Sherry Westmoreland’s husband, John Westmoreland, was charged earlier this month after he allegedly touched at least one child for lustful purposes. All of the incidents reportedly happened at Sherry’s daycare facility.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was given a $500,000 bond.

Her husband was given a $750 bond.