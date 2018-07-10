× How to snag free food on Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day

NEW YORK — It’s the day Chick-fil-A lovers wait for all year long. Tuesday is the 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day.

To celebrate the restaurant is giving away free food and all you have to do is dress like a cow.

The fast food chain is giving a free entrée to every customer wearing a cow-themed costume. You’ll have to order in person and it doesn’t work with their app.

Free entrees include biscuits, sandwiches and nuggets, but not salads.

Last year the company said nearly two million people dressed up to take part in the give-away.

