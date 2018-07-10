× House guest accused of assaulting family’s daughter twice in one night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family’s house guest was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman early Monday morning.

The victim told police she went to bed Sunday night and closed the door behind her. Several hours later, she reportedly woke up to find John David Williams kissing her on the thighs without permission. She said she pushed the man off, told him to leave the room and then called 911.

Police later learned that wasn’t the first time the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim. Earlier in the night, the victim’s mother was heading to the bathroom when she reportedly saw the man kissing her daughter’s thighs and trying to get on top of her. When the man noticed her, he quickly got up and left the room.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with sexual battery.