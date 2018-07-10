× Convicted felon charged in Brenda’s Rhythm and Blues Club murder

Memphis, Tenn. — A convicted felon turned himself in after allegedly murdering a woman at a local night club.

Ricky “Bernie Mac” Hunter and the victim, Carolyn Thomas, were inside Brenda’s Rhythm and Blues Club on Walker Avenue during the evening hours of July 3 when they reportedly got into a verbal argument.

It quickly escalated into physical violence.

According to witnesses, Hunter punched the victim in the face knocking her to the ground. When she regained her footing, Thomas reportedly grabbed a beer bottle and threw it at Hunter, striking the wall behind him.

That’s when Hunter allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it several times. The victim was struck at least once, police said.

As she was lying on the ground, witnesses said Hunter stood over her and pulled the trigger again. The gun did not fire.

“I could have killed her and then she would know who she is f***ing with,” Hunter reportedly said. He then smiled and walked out of the club laughing.

On Tuesday, police said Hunter turned himself in. He was charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Police said Hunter was convicted in Florida for sexual battery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 10 years in state prison.