Cash Saver soft launch scheduled for first week in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers in one South Memphis community are getting a new grocery store to replace the Kroger store that closed earlier this year.

Cash Saver will open a location at the Southgate Shopping Plaza on Third Street early next month with a soft launch scheduled for the first week in August.

We’re told the grocery store is investing more than $6 million in the community.

But that’s not the only retail opportunity coming to the area. In mid-June, the EDGE Board approved a PILOT project to bring in the grocery store along with seven other retail stores. Two of those shops would be larger and considered anchors to help bring in customers.

Rick James, owner of the Castle Retail Group, said Cash Saver offers what the South Memphis neighborhood needs: affordable and healthy food options.

“Supermarkets are still the number one retail visit per week and so that’s good for everybody else that’s in the center,” James said.

He was confident it’ll survive in the center even though Kroger didn’t.

“We’re very, very familiar with what the customers look for and what they expect out of a grocery store. Everything from assortment and variety to freshness.”