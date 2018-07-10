× Car accident leads to shooting, but witness says police arrested the wrong person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a car accident in a Hickory Hill neighborhood on the Fourth of July led to a shooting that sent neighbors running for cover.

No one was hurt, but police arrested BW Burnett following the shooting on Crescent Park Drive. Tuesday, though, a witness said police had the wrong man.

Cortera Neal said it all began after a woman who lives next door got into a car accident at the corner of Crescent Park and Ash Park. She said the accident led to a fight at the woman’s home and that’s when the bullets started flying.

“There was a big brawl because they had a gathering and there were like twenty-something people over there and she went in and got them,” said Neal.

Neal said her 4-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son were playing in an inflatable pool at the time. She said she grabbed them and ran for her house. One bullet came through her front window.

“I was nervous. I had them. We just went to the floor and they ran away because the gun shots they stopped, said Neal.”

Police arrested Burnett after several people at the home where the accident happened identified him as the shooter. Police have charged him with several counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Neal, though, said Burnett was the one running from the guys with the guns.

“They called two guys over her with guns like we tried to tell MPD. No detective came and talked to us,” said Neal.

She said any of those bullets could have hit her kids and she won’t let them play out front anymore.

We asked MPD about Neal’s claim that detectives have not talked to her and they said they plan to have investigators contact her about the new information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.