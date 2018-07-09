Whitehaven farmers market open Mondays this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Whitehaven farmer's market kicked off Monday, bringing fruits and vegetables to a neighborhood that's home to many fast food chains along Elvis Presley.

From tomatoes to peaches, Whitehaven residents can have their pick of the produce from local farmers.

"They like it they want more of they ask for different things farmers have when they come in," said Angela Oswald. a farmer's market vendor.

Methodist South hospital is hosting the farmers market on Mondays through September.

"It saves me a trip to the grocery store, which I go every day," said shopper Bertha Looney. She says it's refreshing to get fresh, local produce and not have to drive far to get it.

"I'm always looking for a Fresh Market. I grew up on a farm so I am always looking for the fresh fruits and vegetables," Looney said.

Natravious Ingram is just 12 years old but he already understands the importance of hard work — he'll be working the market all summer.

His family lives in Whitehaven, and is proud to put home grown produces on the tables of their neighbors.

The farmer's market runs from noon until five every Monday except Labor Day.