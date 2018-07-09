Three killed on stretch of Arkansas highway nicknamed ‘Dead Man’s Curve’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. — The curve on a stretch of Highway 77 in Marion is so sharp, it’s even earned an ominous nickname: “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Three men were killed there around 1 a.m. Sunday when a 58-year-old driver veered off the road, clipping a sign and then slamming into a tree.

“To find out that people actually died it’s just very — it’s makes you cautious,” said Angela Jackson.

“When you going around there at night and you going fast and not watching where you’re going, you can easily probably just slip,” said Lovie Grays.

“Someone died before over there going around that curve, so this ain’t the first time,” she added.

Paul Grays said his encounters with the curve date back decades.

“I remember when I was a kid me and my father had jumped that curve but by the grace of God, we didn’t get hurt,” Grays said.

In light of the most recent deaths, some in Marion are calling for changes to the road. Some suggested reflectors. Others want the road widened.

“Widen it out and probably it would be better for everybody ‘cause some people can’t see going around the curve,” said Lovie Grays.