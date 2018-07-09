Suspected drunk driver runs back to burning car to light cigarette, singes part of his eyebrow off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver went back to his burning car Sunday to try lighting his cigarette using the flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Robert Quigley, 25, rear-ended an SUV that was stopped in traffic on westbound Interstate 80, according to CHP's Amy Walker. At the time of the crash, Quigley was driving around 75 to 80 mph.

A CHP officer spotted the car after it burst into flames and turned around in traffic to help. As he did, he spotted Quigley switch seats with his female passenger. Quigley later admitted to the officer that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

A witness told officials a shirtless Quigley went back to his burning car to light his cigarette, singeing part of his eyebrow off in the process, according to Walker.

Quigley later told the officer at the scene, "Yeah I’m not afraid of fire. I deal with this kind of stuff all the time."

Walker says Quigley sustained a burn on his neck from his seatbelt. No one else was injured in the crash.

Quigley has been charged on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

This is the second time he has been picked up for DUI in the last week after Grass Valley CHP stopped him during a separate incident.