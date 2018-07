MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was tragically killed in a single car crash early Monday morning.

According to police, the vehicle ran off the road in the 2000 block of South Parkway East around 3 a.m. and flipped several times. The woman became trapped inside, authorities said.

She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

South Parkway East at Castalia was blocked in both directions as officers worked the crash.

#BreakingNews: Fatal crash on South Pkwy East @ Castalia. Car ran off road, broke through fence and ended up in drainage ditch. pic.twitter.com/LiuRARkjS7 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) July 9, 2018