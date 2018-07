× New electric buses, charging stations coming to MATA route

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA will be getting new electric buses thanks to nearly $20 million in grants.

The money comes from a TDOT program and will help to buy 10 electric buses and fund the construction of electric charging stations for a new route for the Airport and Southeast Memphis areas.

These buses will be the first in the area to run entirely on electric power, helping to improve air quality.