Mother charged after baby found dead in Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-month-old baby is dead, her mother arrested and charged and family is left searching for answers.

Jamyl Price, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect after her baby was found dead Sunday in a bassinet in an apartment off Riverdale near Winchester.

"Just imagine a man losing his child it just hurt. It just hurt," said the baby's father, who didn't want to be identified. "I haven't been able to sleep. I've been up trying to put the puzzle together. Because nobody is telling me anything."

Police responded to a suicide call at Prices's apartment Sunday evening, but haven't said if that happened before or after the baby died.

The child's father doesn't know what happened, but claims he recently learned Price was depressed. He says her family disowned her for having the baby out of wedlock.

"I was never able to tell that because she was such a happy person," he said.

He says she told him about the depression two days ago but wouldn't let him take the baby.

"All I know is the baby is dead and obviously the mother had something to do with it."

He said he can't forgive her, even if her possible involvement was an accident.

"There is no coming back from this," he said. "It's just between her and God at this point."

A judge set Price's bond at $100,000. She's due in court Tuesday.