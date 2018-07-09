Michigan mom issues warning after baby burned by pacifier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. — A Michigan mother issued a warning to other parents after her toddler sustained a burn to the side of his face thanks to his pacifier.

According to WXMI, seven-month-old Jack Milhone woke up with what his mom Kristen described as a red blister-like bump on the side of his head. It initially looked like a chemical burn, she said.

It wasn't until they arrived at the hospital that they discovered it was actually from the child's pacifier. The doctors said the Philips Avent Soothier Pacifier suction cupped to his face while he slept, leaving behind a burn.

Jack is expected to be okay, his mother said, but the incident could leave behind a scar.

In the meantime, his mom said she will be getting Jack a new pacifier and informing others of the dangers associated with the product.