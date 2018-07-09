Manhunt Monday: Who killed Jarvis Hines?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In December of 2016, Jarvis Hines was sitting in his truck while it warmed up on Bedford Cove just after 3 a.m. when someone walked up to his window and opened fire.

When police arrived, Hines was already dead and no one could tell police what happened.

"I'm pretty sure people saw something but they don't want to come forward or they just don't care," said Tiereney Hines, who misses her uncle. "I don't know exactly what happened, I just want to know what happened to him and why."

Homicide detectives say Hines didn't stand a chance against this shooter, but what confuses them is the shooter didn't take anything.

"It's not a robbery, it's not some disturbance that went bad, it's not even a prior incident that led to this, something that happened a week before," an investigator said. "It appears that somebody just walked up and shot him because he was there.

"We don't know of any motive, it's almost like somebody just saw somebody and decided to shoot them, that's it."

Hines' family will never stop praying for answers and for the killer to brought to justice.

"We need closure," Tierney Hines said. "That's the biggest thing, because we don't know what happened."

If you know who killed 59-year-old Jarvis Hines call Memphis Police at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.