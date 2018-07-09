× Inmate who escaped from mental institute taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate is back behind bars at the Shelby County Jail after escaping from custody over the weekend.

Deputies said Carl King broke out through a window at the Memphis Mental Health Institute Saturday morning. He was taken back into custody sometime Sunday.

King was initially charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, taking contraband into a penal facility, possession of cocaine, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a car accident, and several other drug charges.

Additional felony escape charges are pending.