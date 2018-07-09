Family calls for action in case of teen stabbed to death in fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight with a knife turned deadly for Britney Allgood and devastating for her family. Now her family wants those responsible to face consequences.

Allgood, 18, was killed in a stabbing during a fight Thursday in southeast Memphis. The woman holding the knife is not facing any charges because police say evidence shows she was defending herself.

Friends say this is not the first time the women didn't see eye to eye. In a Twitter conversation from February, Allgood responded to the other woman by saying she had a knife trying to take her life over a guy that wasn't hers.

The family statement says Allgood was stabbed in her heart and lungs and it was allegedly over a young man.

After a fight gone too far, her family and friends say they are heartbroken. They say Allgood was a vibrant young woman with a bright future, planning to go to college. They say she was also an aspiring model and loved her boyfriend, who is now left without her.

WREG tried reaching her for comment at her last known address, but did not get an answer.

The family's statement urges the police department and district attorney to look into this matter.

They say the woman who stabbed Allgood has family ties to the department.