× Cyprien leaves Hustle for return to college coaching at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Glynn Cyprien has returned to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Texas Tech after spending the past four years working with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Red Raiders head coach Chris Bead announced Cyprien’s hiring Monday. Cyprien was director of pro personnel for the Grizzlies and coached the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League during the 2017-18 season.

Before going to the NBA team, Cyprien served 26 seasons as a college assistant coach. He worked at Texas A&M, Memphis, Kentucky, Arkansas, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville, Lamar and UTSA.

Two Texas Tech assistant coaches left after the Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time. Chris Ogden took over as head coach at Texas-Arlington and Al Pinkins became an associate head coach at Florida.

The Grizzlies released the following comments:

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace:

“Glynn Cyprien has made tremendous contributions over the last four years to the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle and for even longer in the Memphis community dating back to his days as an assistant coach with the University of Memphis. Cyp’s work ethic, basketball knowledge and engaging personality will be deeply missed by our organization, the City of Memphis and the Mid-South. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in his next adventure.”

Glynn Cyprien:

“I want to thank Robert Pera, Chris Wallace and the entire Grizzlies organization for what has been an incredible four years in Memphis. Memphis holds a very special place in my heart as do all of the wonderful relationships I’ve made during my time here. Thank you especially to the great fans throughout Memphis and the Mid-South who welcomed me and our players during the Memphis Hustle’s inaugural season. I wish both franchises nothing but continued success in the years to come. #HustleHard”

The search for the next Memphis Hustle head coach will begin immediately.

– Grizzlies.com –