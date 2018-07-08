× Third man charged in March homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man has been charged in a March 28 shooting that killed one man and injured another in Southeast Memphis.

Christian Key 19, has been charged in the March 28 homicide at Cognac Cove and Bordeaux Lane, Memphis Police said. Christopher Smith 23, was killed and another male was injured.

Earlier this year, 18-year-old Demerrick Porter and Jaelen Bell were arrested in the incident.

Porter was charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt second-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony and theft of property.

Bell was captured when he and another man stole a car and led police on a brief chase.

Upon arrest, Bell confessed to shooting Smith and the other victim because they were “following his car for several blocks.”

Bell was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, theft of property, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest.