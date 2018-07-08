Police say several shot at Mount Moriah and Mendenhall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that multiple victims were shot just after 7 Sunday night at Mount Moriah and Mendenhall.
An officer was flagged down in regards to a shooting that had just taken place.
Multiple people were found with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say that the suspect was traveling southbound on Perkins in a gray or blue Infiniti.
WREG is working to find out more information.
35.078068 -89.884410