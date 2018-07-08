× Police say several shot at Mount Moriah and Mendenhall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that multiple victims were shot just after 7 Sunday night at Mount Moriah and Mendenhall.

An officer was flagged down in regards to a shooting that had just taken place.

Multiple people were found with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say that the suspect was traveling southbound on Perkins in a gray or blue Infiniti.

WREG is working to find out more information.